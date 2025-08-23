Dormont woman facing several charges after stealing more than $100,000 from elderly mother

By Patrick Damp

Allegheny County (KDKA) — A 70-year-old woman is now facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from her mother.

According to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Loreen Nardozi of Dormont is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from her incapacitated 91-year-old mother for nearly 10 years.

“Sadly, this is another shameful example of someone taking advantage of a care-dependent person,” said District Attorney Stephen Zappala. “What this demonstrates, in part, is that we have a woefully inadequate response, especially undue delay, to crimes committed against our most vulnerable population. Our office represents the vulnerable victims, who are regularly preyed upon due to their circumstances, and the very least we can do is seek justice for them.”

Nardozi had power of attorney over her mother since 2016, and according to the criminal complaint, her mother was kicked out of a nursing facility due to unpaid care costs that reached more than $23,000.

The investigation found that the majority of the funds that were supposed to be used for her mother’s care were used by Nardozi for her personal benefit.

She is now facing charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, financial exploitation of a care-dependent person, and misapplication of entrusted property.

Nardozi will have a preliminary hearing on September 3.

