DoorDash customer charged with felony, allegedly caused $10K in damages to delivery driver’s car

By Ben Jordan

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) — A Milwaukee woman is facing a felony charge after allegedly tracking a DoorDash delivery driver to her home and causing $10,000 in damage to her vehicle — all over an undelivered food order.

Prosecutors have charged Janiyah Jones with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct after she allegedly used the DoorDash app to locate a driver whose service was interrupted during a delivery in July.

“She did this over a ten-piece chicken wing! She passed Fryers to come here,” Faith Morris told TMJ4 on August 5.

The criminal complaint details how Morris attempted to complete a food delivery from Fryers restaurant but experienced phone service issues that prevented her from completing the order.

When Morris returned to her home to connect to WiFi and cancel the order, prosecutors say the customer began messaging her.

Milwaukee police executed a search warrant through DoorDash, which identified the customer as Jones.

According to court documents, Jones sent messages asking, “So which one [is] yours?” referring to Morris’s address.

Morris told police that she feared the customer was able to track her back to her home using DoorDash’s GPS, as she had never completed the order.

“There’s no way that she should have been able to call me for an hour after this happened. An hour? It’s absolutely insane,” Morris said.

Minutes after the messages, Ring doorbell footage captured a woman, allegedly Jones, approaching Morris’s home. The criminal complaint states Jones was seen “striking [Morris’s] vehicle with a tire iron, smashing her windows” and that “a brick was also thrown at Morris’s car.”

“It was so crazy how the glass was just raining from the sky when she was hitting it,” Morris said.

For the past month, Morris says she has been unable to work as a delivery driver while dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

“This is a crazy situation that’s going crazy on the internet because a lot of people have never heard of something like this, and a lot of people never thought something like this could happen,” Morris said.

Court records show Milwaukee police investigators used technology to match the person seen on Ring surveillance video with body camera footage from a previous crash involving Jones earlier this year.

DoorDash responded to the incident in a statement to TMJ4, saying in part: “This customer’s actions are completely uncalled for, unacceptable, and disturbing.”

If convicted, Jones faces up to 3.5 years in prison on the felony criminal damage to property charge, plus the misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

TMJ4 reached out to Jones for comment, but our reporter was unable to get in touch with her.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WTMJ’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

