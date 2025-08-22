Community says rat infestation has become a serious health concern

By Caroline Foreback

TOWSON, Maryland (WJZ) — Residents in a Towson community say a growing rat problem has gotten so severe that it’s now a health risk.

Towson Manor Village residents told WJZ that two dogs in the neighborhood recently contracted leptospirosis, a bacterial disease carried by rodents.

People who have lived in the neighborhood for decades say they’ve never seen the rats this bad.

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore County officials for comment and is waiting for a response.

“They are everywhere” Residents in the community believe the problem escalated in the last few years, as rental companies purchased more homes.

Longtime resident Matt Gaylor said every night the rats come out in droves.

“They are everywhere,” Gaylor said.

Andrea Mason said she often sees several at a time, mostly in their alley behind Linden Avenue near the trash.

“It’s horrible,” Mason said.

Gaylor said the rats are getting bolder, and residents are starting to see them during the day.

“Now at four or five o’clock you’ll see them running through the bushes to get to the trash up and down the alleyway,” Gaylor said. “It’s a constant thing.”

Impacting their quality of life Residents say the infestation is affecting their quality of life and creating growing health concerns.

Community Association President Sara Judd said the rise in rental properties has made the issue worse.

“They are owned by absentee landlords, and most of the renters are not setting out trash with proper protection, which is fueling this growing colony of rats,” Judd said.

The county conducted rat eradications in the spring, but residents said it barely made a dent. Some have resorted to handling the problem themselves.

“I have personally killed about 200 of them,” said Wayne Whipfield.

Need for stricter trash regulations Neighbors believe stricter trash regulations could help.

Michael Hannigan, who lives in the community, said requiring metal trash cans with tight-fitting lids would keep rats from accessing food sources.

“I don’t want them in my house, I don’t want them in the neighborhood, and I’m sure everybody in the neighborhood can agree with me,” Gaylor said.

