CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Motorcycle speeds 100+ miles per hour through city streets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released new video of a motorcycle racing through the streets.

CSPD says at some points, the motorcycle was going upwards of 100 miles per hour.

The department says they've been cracking down on speeding, partnering with other agencies for enforcement efforts. According to their post on Facebook, officers issued 178 citations on Saturday alone. While out, they say they also found several people with active warrants out for their arrest.

"While enforcement efforts remain ongoing, this operation serves as an important reminder of the very real dangers associated with reckless driving," wrote a spokesperson for the department.

CSPD says that so far this year, there have been 36 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs, and half of them involved motorcycles.

