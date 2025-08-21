Pueblo County Coroner accused of hiding bodies in secret room at his privately-owned funeral home

By Celeste Springer

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) — In a bizarre turn of events, 13 Investigates has uncovered that the Pueblo County Coroner is accused of hiding bodies in a secret room of his privately-owned funeral home, Davis Mortuary.

According to records by the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), Brian Cotter’s funeral home was due for an inspection on Wednesday. When inspectors arrived, they noted “a strong odor of decomposition.”

Later, inspectors said they noticed a door was hidden by a cardboard display. When they went to remove the display, inspectors say Cotter asked them not to go inside, according to DORA’s records.

Inspectors did not follow Cotter’s request; when they entered, they said they found bodies in various stages of decomposition.

“Mr. Cotter stated that the bodies were awaiting cremation and admitted that some bodies had been in the room for approximately fifteen years,” suspension records say.

Additionally, Cotter allegedly told inspectors that he “may” have given family members of the deceased fake cremated remains.

Inspectors allege that Cotter failed to take action to embalm, refrigerate, cremate, bury, or entomb human remains within 24 hours.

According to suspension records, Davis Mortuary is ordered to cease operations, pending proceedings.

Who is Brian Cotter? According to Pueblo County, Brian Cotter has over 20 years of experience working with the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. He was first elected in 2014, with his current term slated to sunset in 2027.

Davis Mortuary is a privately owned funeral home with Cotter listed as the appointed designee, according to DORA records.

The funeral home has been in operation for over 100 years and was purchased by Brian and Chris Cotter back in 1989, according to their website.

“The Cotter brothers brought with them to the Davis Mortuary the ‘old school’ ways of caring for families in need, which they learned from their father, who owned and operated several funeral homes in Kansas, Nebraska, and Southern Colorado,” reads the website.

Striking similarities Those living in Southern Colorado are likely to notice similarities between these allegations and those in a separate case out of Penrose, Colorado.

There, funeral home owners Carie and Jon Hallford were accused of allowing close to 200 bodies to stack up at their funeral home, Return to Nature.

KRDO 13 Investigates was first to break the story. Our coverage helped contribute to the drafting of new legislation providing oversight in the funeral home industry.

