Philadelphia Zoo welcomes 9 more critically endangered Galápagos tortoises born to first-time parents

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — The Philadelphia Zoo celebrated a slow and steady success in conservation: the hatching of nine new critically endangered Western Santa Cruz Galápagos tortoises.

The new arrivals were revealed Wednesday outside the zoo’s Reptile & Amphibian House, marking a historic moment for the zoo and for the species.

The nine new babies join seven siblings born last year, all to the zoo’s beloved tortoise pair, Mommy and Abrazzo, who are estimated to be 97 and 96 years old, respectively. That brings their total clutch to 16 hatchlings — a significant boost for a species teetering on the edge of extinction.

“Even as a kid, I was into the giant tortoises,” said visitor Dirk Kinsey. “It’s super fun to see them up close.”

Lauren Augustine, the zoo’s director of herpetology, said these hatchlings aren’t just adorable; they’re vital.

“Not only were we able to reproduce these extremely genetically valuable animals,” Augustine said, “and increased the population in human care in North America from 44 individuals to 60.”

Because Mommy has been at the zoo since 1932, Augustine said her legacy will now live on through her offspring for “hopefully another 100 years.”

Two of the new tortoises have already been named Roger and Isabella.

A new fundraising campaign gives donors the opportunity to name one of the animals. For every $25 donation, supporters receive one entry to win naming rights for one of the male hatchlings. Proceeds go directly to animal care and conservation.

“Rocky would be a very good tortoise name,” Kinsey said.

The tale of Mommy and Abrazzo has reached over 16 billion people worldwide, and has been featured in 16,000+ media stories and mentioned on Saturday Night Live. It’s gone viral on every major social media platform.

“We are so proud to replicate that success,” said Augustine. “It shows what we can achieve together in the name of conservation.”

