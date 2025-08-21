Netanyahu orders ‘immediate negotiations’ to release hostages as Israel advances Gaza City operation

By Tal Shalev and Mitchell McCluskey

(CNN) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has ordered negotiations for the release of all hostages and an end to the war in Gaza “on terms acceptable to Israel.”

The Israel military still intends to advance plans to take control of Gaza City, Netanyahu said.

The Israeli leader’s remarks came in a video recorded on Thursday, ahead of a high-level security meeting Netanyahu convened with defense chiefs and cabinet ministers focused on approving the operational plans to take Gaza City and “decisively defeat Hamas.”

Netanyahu stressed that Israel is now at a critical juncture.

“We are at the decisive stage,” he said, underlining that “defeating Hamas and securing the release of all hostages go hand in hand.”

This is the first time Netanyahu has publicly addressed the Gaza war ceasefire talks since Hamas responded positively earlier this week to the latest proposal put forth by mediators from Qatar and Egypt.

Still, the Israeli prime minister did not say to whom he had given the order to start immediate negotiations and avoided referring to the current proposal framework, which begins with a 60-day ceasefire during which half of the remaining Israeli hostages are to be released.

Israeli officials believe that 50 hostages remain in Gaza, at least 20 of whom are thought to be alive.

In his recent public statements and official briefings, Netanyahu has emphasized that Israel is seeking a comprehensive agreement that would secure the release of all hostages and meet Israel’s conditions for ending the war.

He continues to push forward plans for a massive assault on Gaza City, and on Wednesday instructed the military to shorten the timeline of the operation – despite concern from residents of Gaza City, who have described Israel’s plans as the “beginning of a new war.”

Israel has called up tens of thousands of reservists to take part in the impending military operation. The Israeli military is already on the outskirts of Gaza City, according to an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman.

“We are at the stage of decision,” Netanyahu said in a video address. “Today I came to the Gaza Division to approve the plans that the (Israel Defense Forces) presented to me and to the minister of defense for taking control of Gaza City and defeating Hamas.”

At the same time, Netanyahu refrained from making any official reference to the mediators’ proposal, leaving open the possibility of a partial agreement.

Two Israeli sources say that Netanyahu is managing the developments under tight secrecy and confidentiality.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.