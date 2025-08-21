Mother of Baby JJ found guilty on four counts, including murder

By Taylor Helmes

Click here for updates on this story

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The mother of Baby JJ was found guilty on four counts, including murder, child endangerment, injury to a child, and possession of a controlled substance.

This comes nearly two years after Baby JJ’s parents, Skylynn Tuerk and Charles Harris, were arrested after the newborn baby died under their care at the New Road Inn in Waco.

The child endangerment charge stems from a 3-year-old who was also found in the same hotel room near knives and swords.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh has followed this story from its early developments and was in the courtroom on Thursday for the verdict.

The sentences will run concurrently but Tuerk must serve at least 20 years in prison.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.