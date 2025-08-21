Missouri health officials say patient treated for ‘brain-eating’ amoeba has died | Patient was at Lake of the Ozarks before infection

By JoBeth Davis, Dorissa White

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Missouri health officials confirm the resident who contracted a case of what is commonly known as the “brain-eating” amoeba has died.

That individual had been water skiing at the Lake of the Ozarks before falling ill.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the adult Missouri resident who was diagnosed with a lab-confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic single-celled free-living amoeba that can cause a rare, deadly infection called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), died at a St. Louis-area hospital Tuesday.

Naegleria fowleri is more commonly known as a “brain-eating” amoeba and the “brain-eating” infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the survival rate for someone contracting PAM is less than three percent.

The patient was in the intensive care unit last week receiving treatment for PAM when health officials made the announcement.

While the source of the patient’s exposure is currently being investigated by public health officials, preliminary information suggests the patient may have been water skiing at the Lake of the Ozarks days before falling ill.

MDHSS officials said the amoeba is common and naturally present in warm freshwater such as lakes, rivers and ponds. However, the illness, PAM, is extremely rare. There have only been 167 cases reported in the United States since 1962.

Officials added that recreational water users should assume Naegleria fowleri is present in warm freshwater across the United States. They emphasize that infection remains very rare.

Individuals become infected when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose from freshwater sources. The amoeba can travel up the nose to the brain, where it damages brain tissue.

The infection cannot be spread person-to-person, and it cannot be contracted by swallowing contaminated water.

Health officials say you can reduce your risk of infection by limiting the amount of water that goes up your nose by holding your nose shut, using nose clips, or keeping your head above water when taking part in activities in warm freshwater.

You’re also advised to avoid digging in or stirring up sediment in shallow, warm freshwater.

Anyone with the following symptoms after swimming in any warm body of water is urged to contact their health care provider quickly, as the disease progresses rapidly:

Severe headache Fever Nausea Vomiting Stiff Neck Seizures Altered mental status Hallucinations

Officials said this was the only known case in Missouri being treated.

In Wednesday’s statement officials said, “We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the patient.”

