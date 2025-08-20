Two children hit by car while crossing road in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Police say two children are recovering after they were hit by a car while crossing Hancock Expressway in southeast Colorado Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Milton Proby Parkway at around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, after the department received reports of a traffic accident that had caused serious injuries.

Police say an investigation found that a Jeep was traveling southbound on Hancock Expressway when two juveniles started to cross an area of the street where there wasn't a crosswalk.

Both children were then struck by the Jeep, CSPD said. The children were both injured, with one sustaining serious injuries.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in this crash.

Southbound Hancock Expressway was temporarily blocked north of Milton Proby Parkway while police investigated, but the roadway was later reopened.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.