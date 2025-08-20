Pueblo Central football aims to prove doubters wrong

The Pueblo Central football team is among the state's best 3A teams each season.

Despite that fact, the Wildcats were left out of the preseason top-10 rankings.

Always carrying a chip on their shoulders, the Wildcats are ready to prove the doubters wrong.

"I'm really excited to prove everyone wrong," says running back and linebacker Dayton Blok. "Everybody's down, but we're going to show out week one, even tomorrow. The scrimmage. We're gonna prove it."

Center and defensive end Dorean Perez-Roy agrees, saying, "I can't wait. I think this year can be very exciting here. I think for our team we're pretty underrated. So I think for the most part we're going to show everybody what we're made of and what we can do. So I can't wait."

"We like being underdogs because there's no reason we should be," says safety and receiver Preston Madril. "I mean, we proved ourselves for two years in a row now. There's no reason we should be. But it's it is what it is, and we love it."

Pueblo Central opens its season against Discovery Canyon on August 29th.