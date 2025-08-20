Juveniles, 2 adults charged in after-school fight caught on camera

By Fletcher Keel

Click here for updates on this story

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WLWT) — North College Hill police have announced they have made arrests in connection to a fight that happened between students after school that was encouraged by at least two parents.

Police did not specify the total number of people who were taken into custody, but did say “minors,” had been arrested. Two adults, identified as, Shevonne Long and Amina Gamble, have also been charged.

Officials say the juvenile, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with disorderly conduct, riot and inducing panic. Long and Gamble are facing the same charges, plus endangering children.

It happened on the afternoon of Aug. 13 near Savannah Avenue and Dallas Avenue.

North College Hill Superintendent Eugene Blalock Jr. told WLWT that two parents were encouraging the fight and he felt “frustrated and powerless,” as he witnessed it happen.

“Incidents like this are deeply concerning,” a statement from North College Hill Interim Chief of Police Craig Chaney says. “The safety and well-being of our young people is a top priority for the police department. We are committed to working closely with schools, parents, and community organizations to prevent violence among our youth and to promote positive and safe alternatives.”

In his statement, Chaney continues to remind residents that social media “often spreads video clips quickly” but “rarely provides the whole picture,” saying officers are focused on conducting a “thorough and fair investigation.”

“We encourage parents and guardians to speak with their children about conflict resolution and the dangers of engaging in or promoting violence,” Chaney said.

After the incident, Blalock sent a letter parents, reiterating the district’s “zero tolerance” policy of “violent, disruptive, harassing, intimidating, bullying or any other inappropriate behavior by its students.”

The letter says a student who fails to comply with the school’s rules or with “any reasonable request” made by school personnel on school property or at school events is subject to discipline regulations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.