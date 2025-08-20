Former softball coach accused of secretly recording minors

By Matthew Dietz

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WLWT) — A former softball coach from Wilmington is facing several charges after being accused of secretly recording adults and minors.

According to court records, Gordon Cordell, 48, allegedly used a camera hidden inside a Bluetooth speaker to record at least two children inside a home.

Investigators said adult and child victims were recorded while they were naked.

Cordell has been indicted on four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, two counts of voyeurism and one count of possessing criminal tools.

On Tuesday night, Wilmington City Schools confirmed Cordell worked as an assistant coach for the Wilmington High School junior varsity softball team from 2021-23.

The district said no students or staff have filed complaints against Cordell and the alleged recording didn’t happen on school grounds.

A spokesperson for the district said it “cut ties” with Cordell following his arrest last week.

The Wilmington Police Department worked with Homeland Security Investigations in the case.

