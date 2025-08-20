16-year-old charged with OUI in crash that killed 13-year-old girl

By Neal J. Riley, Logan Hall

MARBLEHEAD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A 16-year-old boy is charged with operating under the influence after an early morning crash in Marblehead, Massachusetts that killed a 13-year-old girl.

Police responded to the crash on Atlantic Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said first responders found a car with “extensive damage” and a girl with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 16-year-old who is believed to have been the driver was hospitalized with injuries. He was also arrested and charged with operating under the influence. His name has not been released because of his age.

The family of the victim identified her as Savannah Gatchell.

“She will be deeply missed and loved every day of my life,” Christine Gatchell said. “That was my baby, and it’s just really hard for this to all sink in.”

A memorial was set up at the site of the accident by family and friends. Savannah’s sister, Alyssa, said the support from the community means so much to their family.

“She was just the best sister,” Alyssa said.

Gatchell was an eighth grader at Marblehead Public Schools, according to a statement released by Superintendent John Robidouz.

“Her death is a devastating loss to our community,” Robidouz said. ” We extend our heartfelt condolences to both families involved in this tragedy and request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.”

Grief counselors will be available from Wednesday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Middle School and Marblehead High School. Robidouz said they will continue to provide support to anyone who may need it.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Marblehead Police Detective Sgt. Sean Brady at 781-631-1212.

