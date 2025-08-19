Woman shot inside her home; partner describes alarming ordeal

By Ubah Ali

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) — A 79-year-old Minneapolis woman is recovering after being hit by gunfire inside her home early Sunday.

Steven Osthus says he still doesn’t understand how it happened. One minute, his partner was sitting at the dining table, cutting vegetables. The next minute, she was shot in the abdomen. Police say the shot possibly came from a passing vehicle.

“I can’t shake the picture of that bullet wound from my mind. Very difficult,” Osthus said. “I keep thinking if it had been a little higher, it might have been really serious. She could have passed away.”

He says doctors removed the bullet and part of her colon, and she’s recovering in the hospital, but the trauma isn’t over.

Back at the house, Osthus says everything feels different. Sitting in the same chair his partner was shot in just days ago, he questions how they will ever feel safe in the home again.

The shooting was one of four across Minneapolis that happened between Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say all four appear to be unrelated.

In a written statement, Chief Brian O’Hara called the violence especially troubling, saying, “Any gun violence is unacceptable, and I’m grateful for our officers who respond with courage and professionalism … Together with our federal, state, and local partners, we remain committed to driving gun violence down in Minneapolis.”

Minneapolis police added that there’s been a drop in overall shootings and the city remains below 2019 levels. So far this year, 164 people have been shot in Minneapolis, which is down from 235 this time last year.

Despite the decline, Osthus says more needs to be done.

“There needs to be some out-of-the-box solutions. The crime is unacceptable, and a lot of neighbors feel the same way,” he said.

For now, they’re still weighing their options.

Anyone with information is asked to leave a voicemail with the Minneapolis Police Department at 612-673-5845, Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477, submit a tip here or send an email to policetips@minneapolis.gov.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.