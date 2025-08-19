Woman prepares to compete in World Transplant Games after 2 life-saving transplants

By Lauren St. Germain

TAMPA, Florida (WFTS) — There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine.

Recently, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a local woman who is doing just that. She listened to her story and journey to competing on an international level.

A breath is something Sarah Housman never takes for granted, because not long ago, it was much more difficult.

“Physically, it was feeling like breathing out of a black little cocktail straw like all the time,” said Housman.

She continued, “I was born with Cystic Fibrosis, and the disease progression often leads to needing a lung transplant at some point.”

A transplant is exactly what she needed. Housman had a double lung transplant in 2019. Fast forward a couple of years, and Housman said she came down with COVID-19. While her doctors were looking at the harm COVID caused to her lungs, they saw there was also rejection and permanent damage to the new lungs. She had to be relisted for another lung transplant.

“I can imagine that was extremely tough on you,” said St. Germain.

“I was doing things after the first transplant that I was never able to do. I went hiking for the first time in my life in Colorado. I was running for the first time in my life. I was doing all of these things that I have never experienced before. So to go from that high so quickly to a low, a pretty low low, was definitely mentally very taxing,” said Housman. Dr. Gundars Katlaps at Tampa General Hospital performed Housman’s second double lung transplant in 2023.

“That was Sarah’s second. Redo double lung transplant. Now that is seldom done. That is single digits, one, two, three percent of lung transplantations would be redo lung transplants,” said Dr. Katlaps, Surgical Director of the Advanced Lung Disease & Transplant Center at Tampa General Hospital. Housman said the recovery from the second transplant was significantly more taxing on her body, but she persevered.

“I just had my two-year anniversary [of her second double lung transplant]”, said Housman.

“What’s that like for you?” asked St. Germain.

“I can’t believe it’s been this long, really. It’s gone kind of fast at this point. It’s hard to wrap my head around having two transplants. I know it happened, but I just still can’t really believe it,” said Housman.

Now, Housman is getting ready to compete in the World Transplant Games in Germany. It’s an international competition for transplant athletes. Housman will be competing in the backstroke for Team USA. She has been training for months, in the pool four days a week. “For me, having blood clots and some other issues, swimming was prescribed or encouraged by other doctors as a way to help heal some of those other things, and it’s great for cardiovascular. So I thought it would be the most bang for my buck in terms of growth and recovery,” said Housman.

“So what is it like for you as her doctor to see her now competing in these transplant games and really thriving,” asked St. Germain

“It’s amazing. I am so proud of Sarah. I mean, having the grit and stamina and determination to do that,” said Dr. Katlaps.

“What does your future look like?” asked St. Germain

“Just keep moving forward. Hopefully, more great things to come, but I am just, it’s very easy to be grateful after receiving a transplant. Everything changes,” said Housman

“Organ donation is just so valuable. It saved my life twice. I know a single donor can save up to eight lives. I mean, it really changes people’s lives,” said Housman.

Housman is set to compete on Wednesday. For more information on the World Transplant Games 2025 in Dresden, Germany, click here.

