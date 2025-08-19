Police release body camera video of man’s tasing death on interstate

By Marcel Clarke

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — The El Paso Police Department just released body camera video of the death of Xavier Hernandez. Officers tased Hernandez while he was standing on I-10 East near the Yarbrough exit on July 13, 2025. Hernandez died after the incident.

ABC-7 obtained the video, which contains graphic images of the incident, through an open records request. The video is also posted to the police department’s Facebook and YouTube accounts. The department says that viewer discretion is advised.

“[A] criminal investigation is being conducted by the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit and The Texas Rangers,” a police department spokesperson explained. “The El Paso Police Department Shooting Review Team of the Internal Affairs Division is conducting the Administrative investigation.”

ABC-7 reported at the time of the incident that officers were responding to reports of a person attempting to jump over a highway barrier. An attempt to tase Hernandez did not work, police officials explained after the July incident. An off-duty officer and a witness then helped restrain Hernandez. He died at the hospital.

ABC-7 obtained Hernandez’s autopsy report on August 6, 2025. The medical examiner had ruled the death a homicide and found Hernandez had 380 ng/mL of cocaine, 1,200 ng/mL of benzoylecgonine, and 670 ng/mL ecgonine methyl in his system. The autopsy lists asphyxia due to chest compression during law enforcement subdual and restraint, and cocaine toxicity as significant contributing factors in Hernandez’s death.

