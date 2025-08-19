Hurricane Erin threatens dangerous surf for much of the East Coast as a new tropical system brews in its wake

By CNN Meteorologists Briana Waxman, Mary Gilbert

(CNN) — Hurricane Erin is churning up life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf along much of the US East Coast and will soon send destructive waves and storm surge to North Carolina’s Outer Banks. Meanwhile, Atlantic hurricane season is hitting its stride, threatening to spin up another named storm in Erin’s wake.

Erin, a sprawling high-end Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds just shy of Category 3 status, is not forecast to make landfall but will impact much of the East Coast with dangerous coastal conditions as it tracks north, nearly paralleling the coast. Bermuda will face similar conditions to the storm’s east.

The impact is already being felt on US coastlines. At least 75 rip-current rescues were conducted along North Carolina’s southern coast Monday, officials in New Hanover County reported. The county’s Wrightsville Beach has issued a no-swim advisory through Friday.

A tropical storm watch stretches from the middle of North Carolina’s coast north past Kitty Hawk, including the Pamlico Sound. The watch means tropical-storm-force winds (39 to 73 mph) are possible within 48 hours.

Dare and Hyde counties, which encompass most of the Outer Banks, have already issued local states of emergency with mandatory evacuations for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

To the south, tropical storm warnings remain in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeast Bahamas. A tropical storm watch is also in place for the central Bahamas.

Erin’s outer bands lashed those islands in recent days, causing flooding, power outages and airport closures. Puerto Rico also bore the brunt of Erin’s outer bands with flooding and widespread power outages.

The hurricane exploded in strength to a Category 5 over the weekend, fueled by very warm water, in one of the fastest rapid intensification bursts on record in the Atlantic. While its category has changed since then, its threat has not.

Erin’s life-threatening impacts

Erin’s strength will fluctuate between a high-end Category 2 hurricane and a Category 3 hurricane through at least midweek. The hurricane’s impact will be felt not through direct landfall, but through water: large, pounding surf, dangerous currents and coastal flooding during high tides.

Extensive beach erosion is likely in the Outer Banks, with waves of 20 feet or more forecast this week, according to the National Weather Service. Waves of this size “will likely inundate and destroy protective dune structures,” which could lead to severe flooding inland, National Park Service officials at Cape Hatteras National Seashore warned Monday.

Multiple Outer Banks homes have collapsed into the ocean in recent years, including at least three around this time last year from Hurricane Ernesto’s waves. At least two homes in Rodanthe are “very, very vulnerable” to collapse this week, Cape Hatteras National Seashore Superintendent Dave Hallac told CNN affiliate WRAL.

As if that wasn’t enough, the tides around the Outer Banks will be at their highest levels of the month on Wednesday and Thursday. Adding Erin’s large waves to the mix could cause serious coastal flooding.

Bermuda also lies in Erin’s path of influence, with forecasters expecting the island to see very rough seas and possibly tropical storm–force winds later this week.

More tropical trouble could follow Erin

Atlantic hurricane season’s most active stretch typically kicks off in mid-August and that’s certainly ringing true this year. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for possible tropical development in the same part of the Atlantic Erin tracked through last week.

The first area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms is over the open tropical Atlantic and has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next week.

Another area near Africa’s Cabo Verde islands has a low chance to develop over the next few days before it runs into more hostile atmospheric conditions at the end of the week.

The next two tropical storms that develop in the Atlantic will be given the names Fernand and Gabrielle.

