Family of 4 found dead in home in apparent murder-suicide

MADBURY, New Hampshire (WBZ) — A family of four was found dead in a home in New Hampshire Monday night in what investigators said appears to be a murder-suicide. A toddler survived.

New Hampshire State Police troopers were called to a house on Moharimet Drive in Madbury just after 8 p.m.

“The caller reported that several people were deceased. Upon arrival, troopers found the 911 callers, and made entry into the home. Troopers found the bodies of four family members: two adults and two children. A third child, a toddler, was alive and suffered no physical injuries,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Formella said all four appeared to have been shot and each was pronounced dead in the home. Their names have not been made public yet. Investigators did not reveal the ages of the children.

The chief medical examiner will perform autopsies on the family Wednesday, the attorney general said. More information is expected to come out then.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, there is no known threat to the general public at this time,” Formella said.

Madbury, New Hampshire is about an hour-and-a-half north of Boston and 20 minutes northwest of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

