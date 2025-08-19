Babysitter convicted of endangering children after 1-year-old baby suffers severe burns

By Maya Morita

AKRON, Ohio (WEWS) — A 53-year-old woman was convicted of burning a one-year-old girl she was babysitting in April, according to Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich.

On Monday, Kimberly Richmond pleaded no contest to one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony, Kolkovich said.

“To cause such harm and pain to an innocent child, then fail to get that child medical attention, is despicable,” said Kolkovich. “This child’s life has been altered forever. I hope this conviction can help her and her family continue pushing forward in the healing process.”

In late April, Lay’Onna Peterson was dropped off at Richmond’s, a family friend, to watch her for a few days.

When the child’s mother, Breanna Peterson, returned to pick up her daughter, Lay’Onna was sitting criss-cross on the floor with no clothes on and crying from burn injuries.

Back in April, Peterson said Richmond and a man in the house both said something odd to her.

“Don’t take her to the hospital. Don’t call police.” Peterson responded, “Why?”

A relative who had gone to the house with Peterson to pick up the girl called 911.

Lay’Onna suffered burns on her face, arms, chest and backside while in the care of Richmond, and was brought to Akron Children’s Hospital for first-degree, second-degree and third-degree burns.

News 5 spoke with Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy, who said detectives believe the girl was scalded in a shower or bath, and they believe it was an accident.

Richmond was arrested on April 29 and arraigned that Thursday.

