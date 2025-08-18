Woman charged in death of boy, 3, who died from acute fentanyl toxicity

By KSHB News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy in March in Leavenworth.

Leavenworth Police Chief Patrick Kitchens said officers were called March 26 to an address in the 2900 block of Martin Luther King Drive on reports a 3-year-old boy was unresponsive.

First responders arrived on the scene and confirmed the boy was unresponsive.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

As paramedics tried to save the boy, police on the scene recovered several items associated with illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

An autopsy revealed the boy died from acute fentanyl poisoning.

Additional crime scene processing by agents with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation revealed the presence of fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine in the apartment.

Two people were in charge of the boy at the time of the incident. One, identified as Tara Huerta, 40, of KCMO, was arrested Friday in Leavenworth.

Huerta was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated child endangerment, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of certain drug precursors and drug paraphernalia.

Court information for Huerta wasn’t immediately available.

Kitchens said additional arrests and charges are possible in the case.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

