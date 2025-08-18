Man facing charges after 100 bikes seen riding on highways, tunnels

By Matt Reed

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON, Massachusetts (WCVB) — A man is facing charges Monday after a group of more than 100 bicycles, dirt bikes and motorized scooters were seen riding on and through highways and tunnels in Boston during the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police received a report that a group of bikes was riding into the O’Neill Tunnel on Interstate 93 south on Saturday afternoon.

The group left the highway at Exit 17 but returned to the highway shortly after.

One of the dirt bikes, which police later found to be stolen, collided with a state police cruiser after the group encountered troopers near D and Summer streets in Boston.

The dirt bike operator fled from police on foot.

Videos from drivers show the bikers riding with no helmets, performing wheelies and ignoring the other drivers around them.

Michael Filandro said he was driving on the interstate when he was suddenly surrounded by dozens of bikes.

“Here comes 1-2 bikes, then 20 bicycles and we realize there is a whole wagon train of them down the road,” Filandro said. “I thought it was a little parade or something going on. There was no escort, no police there. They were blowing through traffic lights, zipping around cars.”

Marcus Lancaster also witnessed the bike horde while driving into Boston on the Mass Pike.

“It was scary, we didn’t even hear it coming. They just revved their horns to make themselves known,” Lancaster said. “Just a bunch of dudes on motorcycles. They just came ripping through on dirt bikes.”

Another dirt bike operator, Adam Harrison, 22, of Winthrop, was arrested at the scene of the collision.

He is facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and will be arraigned in South Boston District Court on Monday.

Police say drivers and pedestrians should not engage with the group in any way if they are seen on roadways.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.