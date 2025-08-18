Coast Guard helicopter rescues 4 girls stranded on island in Lake Superior

By Anthony Bettin

Minnesota (WCCO) — Four girls were rescued from an island on Lake Superior early Sunday after a lost set of paddles stranded them there.

The girls — ages 14, 13, 10 and 8 — had paddleboarded to the island from Black Beach in Silver Bay, Minnesota, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The girls’ parents called the sheriff’s office just after 8 p.m. Saturday to report the girls were stranded. Weather prevented local authorities from rescuing them, so the U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter from Traverse City, Michigan.

While waiting for the helicopter, authorities used a rope relay to get blankets and food to the girls.

Around 1 a.m., the helicopter arrived and brought the girls back to Silver Bay, where they were reunited with their parents.

