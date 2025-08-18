A Son’s Gift: Isaiah Carrillo donates kidney to save his father’s life

By Tyaun Marshburn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — 49-year-old Suzano Carrillo Jr has suffered from kidney disease for 10 years. With his kidney only functioning at 8%, Suzano was in desperate need of a transplant. Not wanting his father to suffer anymore, Isaiah Carrillo decided to donate his kidney to give his father another chance at life.

“Just this past year, things have just gotten dramatically worse for me. Just been really tired and fatigue so as things progressed, he came up to me, not too long ago, probably about two months ago, and he told me he was going to donate his kidney for me,” said Suzano

His son Isaiah said the decision is something he has thought about for a long time.

“As a kid, I always seen him, with diabetes and other illnesses. He was never, full strength. And I always prayed to God, I always wished I could just give him my strength,” said Isaiah

There is one more round of testing before doctors set a date for the transplant. Isaiah said it hurts him to see his father suffer every day.

The journey has been extensive and expensive. Suzano and Isaiah have to travel back and forth from El Paso to San Antonio for testing because the local treatment center doesn’t accept Suzano’s insurance.

“We trust God, and family’s stepped up really, really big and helped us out,” said Suzano

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical expenses and travel.

