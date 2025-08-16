Baltimore police ask for help to identify human remains found in 2024

By JT Moodee Lockman

Baltimore (WJZ) — Baltimore police on Thursday asked for the community’s help to identify human remains that were found in August 2024.

The body was found in the 1600 block of McKean Avenue on Aug. 13, 2024, police said.

Investigators were able to create a sketch of the victim based on the skeletal remains, and are asking for community members to call homicide detectives.

Similar cases of remains found This is not the first time that human remains have been found in the Baltimore area.

In late July, human remains were found in a van that was removed from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. Police later learned that the van, which had a logo for Silver Taxi Vab Service of Waldorf, had been reported missing in 2014 and was likely submerged for years.

The body has not yet been identified.

A similar case in May led to the arrest of two 18-year-olds after the remains of a Maryland business owner were found in a burned vehicle.

Police in Anne Arundel County were able to identify the victim as 67-year-old Edward Stephen Koza, the owner of the Tropic Bay Aquatic Garden Center, where the burned car was found.

The two 18-year-olds were identified as Jonah Poole and Kylee Dakes, students at Southern High School. Both were charged with murder, assault and arson, police said.

In March, Howard County police solved a cold case from 1975, where the body of 20-year-old Roseann Sturtz was found in a wooded area of Columbia, Maryland, months after she was reported missing from downtown Baltimore.

Sturtz’s coworkers were able to identify her from a sketch that had been circulated in a newspaper. However, it wasn’t until years later that a review of evidence led to the discovery that Sturtz’s killer, Charles William Davis Jr., was already serving a life sentence for another murder.

