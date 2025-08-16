4 people narrowly escape from burning truck after crash on Hwy 24

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Four people were lucky to escape with non-life-threatening injuries after they climbed out the windows of a truck before it was engulfed in flames.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says five minutes after 5:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a crash at 26th Street and Hwy 24.

Police officers determined the vehicle, travelling westbound on Hwy 24, passed through the intersection, went over the northwest curb, hit a light pole, and kept going through a chain link fence into a large tree.

The tree then fell on top of the truck, causing it to catch fire. While the flame was growing, the driver and three passengers inside the truck made a quick escape.

The foursome was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but it certainly could've been a lot worse.

Now all that's left behind is a broken fence, a light pole, and a tree trunk snapped in half.