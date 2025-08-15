Video shows father rescuing 3 children from house fire in northern Kentucky

By Brian Hamrick

DAYTON, Ky. (WLWT) — A daring rescue was caught on camera as a father ran into a burning home in Dayton, Kentucky, to save his children.

Crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a home in the 500 block of Fifth Avenue in Dayton on Tuesday.

When the fire broke out, there were seven people inside, including several children.

The fire chief on scene said if it weren’t for the father’s quick action, the incident could have been much worse.

WLWT spoke with the father, Marshall Kilgore, who said he was on the first floor and heard screaming on the second floor. He ran up and began taking children out of a burning room.

“I took off running upstairs. It was a different kind of scream,” Kilgore told WLWT.

Kilgore said he ran into the burning room three times pulling out kids, including his 3-year-old son who has autism. He tells WLWT his son suffered the most serious injuries, saying he couldn’t find him in the smoke and fire but kept going toward the sound of crying.

On Thursday, video of the rescue was shared with WLWT, which can be seen in the video player above.

“I just ran into the smoke and everything is building up,” Kilgore said. “I can’t see, I can’t breathe, I’m coughing, I’m tripping over things, I can’t see anything.”

His son was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital but Kilgore says he was transported to a burn unit in Dayton. Two other children, ages 6 and 2, and Kilgore were treated and released.

The boy with the most severe burns is having surgery that will determine the extent of the injuries.

“I just don’t want to believe it’s real but it’s here,” Kilgore said. “My son took a bad burn but we’re all safe and we’re still a family.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family recover from the fire.

