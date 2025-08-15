Prostate cancer advocate preparing to take on Mount Kilimanjaro

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) The man who climbed the Manitou Incline 30 times in 30 days with no training to raise money for prostate cancer is one of 20 people nationwide that Zero Prostate Cancer is sending to hike Mount Kilimanjaro for the first time.

Doctors diagnosed Colorado Springs resident Leo Nunes with prostate cancer in 2022. He has since become one of the biggest prostate cancer advocates nationwide.

Nunes says he'll once again climb the incline every day of September, leading up to his trip to Mount Kilimanjaro.

Tune in to Good Morning Colorado as KRDO13's Bradley Davis walks up with Nunes live to talk about his journey.

