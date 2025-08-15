Colorado State Patrol looking for witnesses to deadly motorcycle crash on I-25

LONE TREE, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is looking for additional information from witnesses about a deadly motorcycle crash on I-25 near Lone Tree over the weekend.

The crash happened just before midnight on Saturday, Aug. 10 on northbound Interstate 25 near milepost 192 in Lone Tree, CSP said.

According to CSP, the driver of a Toyota Rav4 struck a motorcyclist on the road, ejecting the rider. The motorcyclist was then struck by multiple other vehicles while in the roadway, CSP said.

The motorcyclist, who has not yet been publicly identified, died at the scene, the agency confirmed. All other involved parties reported minor or no injuries.

The drivers involved in the secondary crashes remained on the scene and are cooperating with investigators, CSP said.

However, troopers are now looking for more information on this crash and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information on the events leading up to the crash to contact CSP dispatch at (303) 239-4501 and reference case number VC250283.

