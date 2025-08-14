Sergey Brin Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Personal:

Birth date: August 21, 1973

Birth place: Moscow, Soviet Union (now Russia)

Birth name: Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin

Father: Michael Brin, mathematician and economist

Mother: Eugenia Brin, NASA scientist

Marriage: Nicole Shanahan (2018-2022, divorced); Anne Wojcicki (2007-2015, divorced)

Children: With Nicole Shanahan: Echo; with Anne Wojcicki: Chloe and Benji

Education: University of Maryland at College Park, B.S., 1993; Stanford University, M.S., 1995

Other Facts:

Has donated millions to Parkinson’s research. Brin’s mother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Brin has a 50-50 chance of developing the disorder.

Timeline

1979 – Brin and his family emigrate from the Soviet Union to the United States.

1995 – Meets Larry Page at Stanford University.

September 4, 1998 – Co-founds Google with Page.

2001 – Becomes Google’s president of technology.

2011 – Becomes director of special projects.

August 10, 2015 – Google announces a corporate restructuring, forming an umbrella company called Alphabet and naming a new CEO to the core business of Google. Brin will serve as president of Alphabet while Page will serve as CEO.

December 3, 2019 – Alphabet announces that Brin and Page are stepping down as president and CEO, respectively. Both will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors. Sundar Pichai, the current CEO of Google and a longtime executive at the company, will take over as CEO of Alphabet in addition to his current role.

2021 – Starts the non-profit Catalyst4, Inc. to support research related to neurological diseases and efforts to reverse the effects of climate change.

February 26, 2025 – The New York Times reports that in an internal memo to Google employees working on the company’s AI model, Brin says a 60 hour work week is “the sweet spot of productivity.”

