Sacramento issues $2.67 million in fines to 3 people over illegal fireworks show

By Daniel Macht

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Sacramento fire officials issued fines that totaled $2.67 million against three people in connection with an illegal neighborhood fireworks show.

Police said Wednesday the three fines were for $2.23 million, $430,000 and $10,000.

Two of the three people who were fined were also arrested on charges related to the illegal fireworks. Police said on July 8 that the two people who were arrested had been in possession of 450 pounds of illegal fireworks.

KCRA 3 previously reported in July that the Sacramento Fire Department had issued 40 citations totaling $267,000 related to illegal fireworks.

Illegal fireworks fines increased this year with the first violation costing $1,000, the second $2,500 and subsequent violations costing $5,000.

There is also a $10,000 fine per device for setting off illegal fireworks on the grounds of city-owned properties such as schools, parks, river parkway, and critical infrastructure areas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.