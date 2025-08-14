Five volunteer firefighters suspended, accused of answering call while intoxicated

By Caitlyn Scott

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Five volunteer firefighters have been suspended after being accused of responding to a call while under the influence of alcohol last week.

Our news partners at the Trib reported Wednesday that five of Shaler’s Undercliff firefighters were suspended on Aug. 8.

Officials said the concern about the firefighters’ behavior stems from an Aug. 2 call on East Genesee Avenue.

The Trib said a spokeswoman with the Allegheny County Department of Emergencies said that a caller had reported an odor of smoke inside a house, but nothing was found. The call ended up being a false alarm.

The county was not aware of other concerns or issues being raised with the response to the call, the spokeswoman said.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Shaler police officers at the scene were not made aware of any concern, and no one has filed a complaint with police, police Chief Sean Frank told the Trib.

Footage from body cameras worn by officers at the scene was being reviewed.

The Trib reported that a resident filed an anonymous complaint with the township that firefighters at the call may have been under the influence.

Tim Rogers, who until Aug. 12 was serving as Shaler’s manager consultant, told the Trib that the township took the concern to the fire department, which already knew and had taken action.

The township’s concern, Rogers said, is that the township insures the fire department’s equipment.

Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reached out to the Shaler Township Manager for a statement, which read:

“Shaler Township officials are aware of a situation involving several members of the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company. The township has been advised that this matter is under review by the Board of Directors of the fire company.”

“Once a decision is made by the Board of Directors regarding the status of the firefighters involved, the township will review the facts of the internal investigation and decide if additional action needs to be taken.”

The township does not have governance over volunteer fire companies and can only set stipulations regarding authorized drivers of fire company vehicles, as the township provides insurance coverage for the majority of the fire vehicles. The township’s main concern is the safety of our residents and all volunteer firefighters.”

“We are confident that the Board of Director’s of the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company will take the appropriate action regarding the Incident.”

