‘Egregious Crime’: Solomon Peña sentenced in shootings of elected officials’ homes

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — On Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, United States District Judge Kea W. Riggs sentenced Solomon Peña to 80 years plus three years of supervised release. She described his actions as an “egregious crime,” stating he is a “dangerous threat to the community.” Peña whispered ‘I love you’ to his loved ones shortly after the sentencing.

According to the federal indictment, the former New Mexico House of Representatives candidate orchestrated four shootings at the homes of elected officials and offices from Dec. 4, 2022, to Jan. 3, 2023. He was arrested on Jan. 16, 2023.

Federal prosecutors also allege Peña’s motive was fueled by his loss in the 2022 midterm elections. He was the Republican nominee for the 14th district of the New Mexico House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, State Sen. Linda Lopez and House Speaker Javier Martínez’s wife, Diana, spoke in Federal court before the sentencing. Both provided emotional statements involving trauma the shooting has left behind for their families. Martínez’s wife, Diana, stated it’s Peña’s “fragile ego and narcissism that couldn’t accept his ‘fair and predictable’ loss.” Lopez’s victim statement is below.

On Wednesday, KOAT spoke with Pena’s attorney, Nicholas Hart, after the sentencing. He told KOAT Peña still maintains his innocence and they plan to appeal. KOAT also spoke with State Senator Debbie O’ Malley following the sentencing. She is one of the victims involved.

“We’re not surprised. And Mr. Peña is not surprised. This case has been infected with politics from the beginning. What Mr. Peña is looking forward to is his opportunity to appeal. Today was a necessary step to get to that process,” Hart told KOAT after Wednesday’s sentencing.

“The court and the government talked about the two co-defendants, as if these were people who were easily manipulated—That they committed these crimes was not a surprise to anybody. They’re claiming that Mr. Peña paid them to do it is the surprise, is the lie,” Hart said.

“I really feel that act was one of senselessness. Essentially, it was cruel. And, this is a person that has no empathy or sympathy for anyone. That’s not a democracy. That’s not the democracy I want. We really need understand each other, be courteous to one another, be civil to one another. We’re a large community. These kinds of actions harm the community,” O’ Malley told KOAT after Wednesday’s sentencing.

State Sen. Linda Lopez’s Victim’s Impact Statement “Your Honor, I have written a statement to present to the Court several times. Each time that I have begun to write a statement, the memories of my family’s home being shot up in the early morning of January 3, 2023 are vivid. The actions taken by Solomon Pena have caused anxiety, fear and depression for myself and my two children.

Our lives are not the same. My children have had counseling for the fear and anxiety the shooting caused. I, too, have had counseling to guide me through my feelings of not being able to protect my family from harm. We cannot enjoy fireworks anymore. We listen for any noise at night. We are on edge when there are loud noises. We are cautious when someone walks by in front of our home.

As a parent, I am supposed to protect my children from harm and provide a home that is safe. I am supposed to guide them into a world where violence does not cross their path. The shooting of our home shattered what I was trying to provide for my children. I am striving to create a safe space. I am striving to create a home of peace.

In my world of work as a state legislator, I know that some of my votes will not be popular with some of my constituents. I know that some of the legislation I introduce my be controversial. I am open to dialogue. I host townhalls. Our democracy must be open.

Our democracy must not bend to intimidation and fear. I did run for re-election and am honored that my community has sent me back to the NM Legislature. My work continues. The trauma that my family experienced is real. Our lives are forever changed. But, your Honor, we are working to change the aftereffects. We will persevere. Thank you for the opportunity to share this statement.”

