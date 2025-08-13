Trusty K-9 companion suiting up to keep University of Minnesota medical student safe

By John Blake, Derek James

Click here for updates on this story

Minnesota (WCCO) — A dog named Nova is suiting up for a very special purpose: keeping a close eye on her human, University of Minnesota medical student Wesley Flint.

“Everyday we come in and I put on her boots and her lab coat and her goggles,” Flint said.

It’s all part of Nova’s personal protection equipment (PPE) routine as Flint’s trusted assistant.

Nova is led to her work space, a plush mat under a nearby table, and patiently waits until she’s needed.

“She’s my medical alert dog. I’m a Type-1 diabetic,” Flint said. “Diabetic alert dogs can actually smell the change in your blood sugar before any glucose sensor can pick it up a lot of the time.”

Sometimes, Nova can sense a blood-sugar drop up to a half hour before Flint’s arm sensor does.

“When my blood sugar is low, she’ll get off the mat and come over to me and head butt me against the thigh,” Flint said. “If she gives me an alert, I can check my sensor to see which way I’m trending. She’s pretty accurate. Pretty rare for her to be wrong.”

Is Flint worried about technology or AI replacing Nova some day?

“I don’t think AI has a nose yet, and I’m not sure we can manufacture a robotic nose sensitive enough,” Flint said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.