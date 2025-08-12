Tensions rise between Pueblo Mayor, City Council

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Monday night, a lengthy City Council meeting resulted in an ordinance being passed for voters to change part of the City’s Charter. The ordinance passed in a 5-2 vote. Now, a question will be added to the ballot to see if voters would like to change the form of government from Mayor to City Manager.

