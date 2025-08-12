Sacramento mother missing with infant for nearly a month had an outstanding warrant

By Kurtis Ming

Sacramento (KCRA) — Whisper Owen, a Sacramento mother who disappeared with her 8-month-old baby, Sandra McCarty, had a warrant out for her arrest, according to court records.

Newly obtained surveillance footage shows Owen’s vehicle in Waterford, much farther north than previously thought, with a broken headlight. The video was taken on July 15, the same day Owen and her infant were driving home to Sacramento from Fresno.

Investigators now believe Owen and her baby made it to Waterford and then traveled on Highway 120, east of Escalon. This route, which involves taking backroads, is roughly 50 miles north of Atwater in Merced County, previously reported as the last place their SUV was spotted.

A sheriff’s team searched a canal running across Highway 120 near Escalon on Friday but did not find anything.

Owen’s family suggested she might have taken backroads to avoid being pulled over due to her broken headlight and the warrant for her arrest.

KCRA 3 Investigates confirmed with the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office that Owen has an outstanding warrant tied to a 2020 child abuse case.

The District Attorney’s office said Owen pleaded no contest to felony child abuse in 2021 and was ordered to complete a work project, which she never did, leading to the issuance of the warrant.

Owen and her baby have been missing for 27 days.

