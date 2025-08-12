New Orleans police investigating robbery in French Quarter

By Metia Carroll

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a robbery in the French Quarter.

According to police, the victim believed she was getting into an rideshare at 1001 Esplanade Ave.

The suspect refused to let the victim out of the car, drove around before stopping at Key’s Gas Station on N. Rampart St.

The victim was then forced to pump gas and was assaulted by the suspect.

Police said the victim was able to escape, but the suspect fled with her purse and phone.

This is an ongoing investigation.

