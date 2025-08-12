Motorcyclist identified from fatal crash at Constitution Avenue and Sierra Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the identification of the deceased motorcycle rider who crashed near the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Sierra Drive on July 29.

CSPD says 28-year-old Christopher James Easton and a female passenger were traveling westbound on Constitution Avenue in the right lane of the roadway, approaching Sierra Drive, as an SUV was traveling southbound on Sierra Drive at Constitution Avenue.

Police say Easton veered to the left to avoid the SUV, which was making a left turn, striking the side of the SUV, causing both him and the female passenger on the motorcycle to be ejected.

Both were taken to the hospital, where Easton died from his injuries.

CSPD says this is the 34th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.