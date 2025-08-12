‘I lost absolutely everything’: After historic flood, families on Milwaukee’s northwest side begin long recovery process

By A.J. Bayatpour

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — While they know their next several days will be spent removing ruined belongings, Khalia Carter and her family said they were grateful Monday afternoon.

After a record-breaking flood event dropped as much as 14 inches of rain on Milwaukee’s northwest side, the Lincoln Creek transformed from a stream to a mighty river one block north of Carter’s home near N. 62nd St. and W. Villard Ave.

The sudden surge of water completely filled their basement, and around 3 a.m. Sunday, Carter said she, her husband, and her uncle carried her four kids, all ages six and younger, to safety through waist-high water in the street.

“I just keep replaying that moment in my mind,” Carter said. “Remembering looking my children in the face and saying, ‘Hey, when you hold our necks, do not let go.'”

The flooding was so extensive across southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley declared a state of emergency Sunday night. Gov. Tony Evers issued a statewide disaster declaration Monday.

Every person in the house made it out, but Carter said one of their two cats likely died. It ran into the basement when the flooding started, and Carter said the family couldn’t find her amid the chaos of waking up the four kids and grabbing whatever valuables they could.

“It was complete chaos,” she said. “There was holes breaking into the walls in the home, where water was flowing in.”

Still, she noted the house seemed to be structurally sound which could not be said for several other houses on the block. The water washed away the foundations of multiple homes along N. 62nd St.

James Porter and two childhood friends, Dashan Gallion and LeTroi Harris, showed up to help strangers clean out their soaked basements.

“Honestly, we’re just showing our support the best way we can,” Porter said. “It’s a lot going on up here. Everybody needs help. Ain’t nothing wrong with coming together and supporting; that’s all it is.”

The three men helped clean out the house next door from Carter. Her uncle, John Stanley, lives in the basement. The flood crushed the ceiling tiles down there, and the water ruined all of his belongings.

“I lost my music equipment, my clothing, jewelry. You name it, I lost absolutely everything,” Carter said. “What you’re looking at on my body right now is borrowed.”

Despite such an incredible setback, Stanley and Carter said they’ll carry on. They anticipate it will take several days to remove everything from the basement.

For families facing similar circumstances, Porter said he and his friends will try to be there.

“That’s all we can do as a city,” Porter said. “Is stick together and try to stay strong. That’s the best we can do.”

