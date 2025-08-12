Gov. Kim Reynolds directs Iowa National Guard to join immigration enforcement efforts

By KCCI Web Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the Iowa National Guard to assist in an immigration mission alongside federal agents.

According to the governor’s office, 20 Iowa National Guard soldiers will help Iowa-based Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents by providing administrative and logistical support beginning Sept. 8.

“Just as we supported Texas when the Biden Administration left them to defend the border, Iowa will continue to assist in the enforcement of federal immigration laws — this time, by working with the Trump Administration to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in our state,” Reynolds said in a news release announcing the mission. “By providing administrative and logistical support, the Iowa National Guard will free up local ICE officials to continue their work outside the office to enforce the law and keep our state safe.”

The authorization is approved through Nov. 15, according to the governor’s office.

