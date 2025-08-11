Texas Southern University Honors the Enduring Legacy of Congressman George Thomas “Mickey” Leland, III

By Francis Page, Jr.

August 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Thirty-six years ago, on August 7, 1989, the world lost a towering humanitarian whose heart was as big as his vision — Congressman George Thomas “Mickey” Leland III. His life’s mission? To fight hunger, eradicate poverty, and bring justice to corners of the globe where hope was often in short supply. His journey from the vibrant halls of Texas Southern University (TSU) to the power corridors of Washington, D.C., was a masterclass in service, courage, and unrelenting advocacy for the world’s most vulnerable. From community health clinics in Houston’s underserved neighborhoods to famine-stricken refugee camps in Africa, Leland’s work was defined by one principle: humanity knows no borders. His legacy lives on not just in history books, but in action — through TSU’s Mickey Leland Center on Hunger, Poverty, and World Peace, a beacon for students determined to follow in his footsteps. Here, future leaders learn that leadership is not about titles, but about impact. 📍 Visit the Mickey Leland Center, Room 105 in the Barbara Jordan–Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and be part of a legacy that still changes lives.

TSU: Where Excellence is a Tradition Texas Southern University stands among America’s premier comprehensive urban universities, delivering exceptional programs, high-quality instruction, and groundbreaking research that shapes both local communities and the global stage. With a proud history of championing underrepresented voices, TSU’s mission is deeply intertwined with the work of leaders like Mickey Leland, who embody service over self.

A Vision for the Future: The College of Science, Engineering, and Technology The College of Science, Engineering, and Technology (COSET) at TSU is shaping the innovators, problem-solvers, and changemakers of tomorrow. Determined to become one of the nation’s preeminent schools in contemporary interdisciplinary science and technology, COSET stands as a leader in producing highly skilled graduates — particularly from minority and urban backgrounds. From producing exceptional STEM educators to advancing cutting-edge research, COSET is a force for academic excellence and community transformation. Its mission? To integrate science and technology with education, scholarship, and service — all while addressing critical urban and global challenges.

TSU PROUD: Core Values That Drive Change At TSU, PROUD is more than a word — it’s a way of life: • T – Teamwork is our strength. Together, we achieve more. • S – Student Success first, always. If students can see it, they can do it. • U – Unprecedented resolve to succeed, with accountability at every step. • P – Proud to serve our students and community as an independent, urban university. • R – Research-driven and committed to collaboration and excellence. • O – Optimistic innovators, ready to turn ideas into impact. • U – United, unbeatable, and unrelenting in our pursuit of progress. • D – Distinct in diversity, thought, and action.

Carrying the Torch Mickey Leland once said, “I would like to be remembered as a person who cared about people, and who tried to improve the quality of life for those less fortunate than himself.” Thirty-six years after his passing, Texas Southern University ensures that his life’s work continues to inspire a new generation — one committed to justice, equality, and global responsibility. Houston Style Magazine readers, at TSU, leaders aren’t just born. They’re forged — in classrooms, in research labs, in community service, and in the belief that one person truly can make a world of difference.

