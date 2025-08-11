Taylor Swift announces new album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift announced Tuesday she’s dropping a new album: “The Life of a Showgirl.”

The surprise announcement of the Grammy-winner’s 12th original studio album came in dramatic fashion, as a countdown clock on her website ticked down to 12:12 a.m. Eastern.

In a video posted on Instagram, giving a sneak peak of Swift’s upcoming appearance on Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, co-hosted with his brother Jason, Swift pulled out a mint green briefcase with her initials “TS” written in orange, saying: “This is my brand new album.”

She did not say when the album would be released or any other information about it.

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see and hear more when her much-awaited podcast appearance on “New Heights” releases Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

This is Swift’s first new album since concluding her record-breaking Eras Tour in December. It’s available for pre-order on Swift’s official website in physical vinyl, cassette and CD format.

The most recent studio album swift released was “The Tortured Poets Department,” a 31-song double album that she dropped amid the Eras Tour and revamped her set list midway through to add songs from.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

