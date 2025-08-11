Suspects carjack multiple vehicles, including tanker truck, in wild chase across LA

By KABC Staff

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Police are searching for two allegedly armed suspects who carried out multiple carjackings, including a big rig, during a dangerous pursuit from the Antelope Valley into downtown Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The chase started when the suspects carjacked the driver of a pickup truck in the Antelope Valley just before 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

That victim followed them and that’s when one of the suspects shot at him, authorities said. Nobody was hurt by gunfire.

That gave way to the pursuit of the carjacking suspects.

Early in the chase, at least one suspect reportedly fired shots at CHP officers after driving the wrong way on the freeway.

The driver then ran into the front of the tanker truck, and the truck’s original driver ran out. CHP confirmed that a firearm was recovered in the original pickup truck that was stolen.

From there, most of the chase continued with the driver behind the wheel of the stolen tanker truck.

Truck drivers watching the pursuit live called the ABC7 news desk and said the tanker truck was not carrying hazardous material. It may have been a milk truck.

About 30 minutes into the chase, the semi-truck neared downtown Los Angeles. The driver eventually exited the freeway downtown, taking the dangerous chase to surface streets.

Things began to slow down when the suspect began circling high rises downtown, though the chase continued on.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., the driver got on the 10 Freeway going the wrong direction, driving into oncoming traffic. A few minutes later, the two suspects bailed from the stolen tanker truck and got into a third stolen vehicle — this time, a white pickup truck.

The chase continued once again, picking up much faster speeds with the suspects in a smaller vehicle. At one point, they briefly stopped in Boyle Heights, where the driver and the passenger swapped places.

After a few minutes, the suspects jumped out of the white pickup truck.

LAPD confirmed that the suspects carjacked a fourth vehicle and sped away. That’s when police apparently lost sight of them.

At last check, police had not taken anyone into custody.

