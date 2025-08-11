Rare burrowing owl rescued after found with damaged wing on roadside, officials say

By Hunter Geisel

BROWARD COUNTY, Florida (WFOR) — A rare and threatened species of owl is recovering in an animal hospital after it was found with an injured wing on the side of the road in Broward County on Saturday, officials said.

On Saturday evening, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call from a concerned resident reporting an injured burrowing owl near the intersection of Weston Hills and Royal Palms Boulevard in Weston. According to BSFR, the caller said they found the small bird on the side of the road and unable to fly.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the owl had a damaged wing, “likely the result of a vehicle strike,” BSFR said. So, crews carefully secured the owl, providing it immediate care to ensure its safety and comfort. BSFR said the bird was kept under “close observation” throughout the night before it was taken to the South Florida Wildlife Center in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday morning for specialized evaluation and treatment.

The burrowing owl is a protected species in Florida, known for nesting in open and treeless areas, BSFR said.

“These small, ground-dwelling birds are a rare and valued part of South Florida’s ecosystem,” the agency added.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the burrowing owl is designated by the state of Florida as a threatened species because of continued loss of habitat due to human and domesticated animal development and harassment.

Other threats to the owl’s survival include heavy floods that destroy its burrows, increasing predators and vehicle strikes. Though it doesn’t have an international designation, burrowing owls are also protected by the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act, the FWC said.

