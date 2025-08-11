Lee Fire now marks fifth-largest wildfire in state history

RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – The Lee Fire in Rio Blanco County has grown to be the fifth-largest wildfire in Colorado state history, according to data from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

As of the latest update early Monday morning, the Lee Fire has burned over 113,000 acres of land near Meeker in northwest Colorado, sitting at just 7% containment.

The Lee Fire and the nearby Elk Fire – which sits at over 14,500 acres with 30% containment – have been extremely active since sparking. Hot, windy weather and plenty of dry vegetation have allowed the fires to spread in nearly every direction, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office said.

Six consecutive days of high fire danger across the state only exacerbated the issue, with Sunday marking the first time in a week that Colorado was not under a red flag warning.

The rapidly evolving conditions have led to mandatory evacuation orders being issued for areas south and west of Meeker.

The most recent evacuation zones for the fires can be checked on the interactive evacuation map provided by the sheriff's office. Any residents who need help evacuating, such as those who are elderly, disabled, or have health conditions, are urged to call 970-878-9648 or 970-878-9534 for assistance.

Over the weekend, the Colorado Department of Corrections announced that the growing Lee Fire had led them to evacuate 179 inmates from the nearby Rifle Correctional Center.

For the most up-to-date information on containment, evacuation orders and road closures, check the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office Facebook page or sign up for emergency alerts here.

