August 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In Texas, loyalty runs deep — to our families, our communities, and yes, to our grocery stores. But not just any grocery store. We’re talking about H-E-B — the Texas-born, Texas-proud institution that has been nourishing hearts, bellies, and communities for over a century. While Governor Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans posture and politic, H-E-B quietly does what real leaders do: shows up, rolls up its sleeves, and takes care of its people. For generations, Texans have relied on H-E-B as more than a place to buy groceries. It’s a symbol of resilience, compassion, and the best of what Texas can be. When disaster strikes, H-E-B is there — trucks rolling in before the politicians can hold a press conference. After Hurricane Helene, they didn’t just care for Texans; they sent funds and trailers to North Carolina. Because to H-E-B, people matter, no matter where they live. Ask any Texan why they love H-E-B, and you’ll hear stories filled with heart. One customer joked they moved back to Texas from Italy for two things: authentic Mexican food and H-E-B. Another recalled how the company threw a full ballgown party — not a breakroom sheet cake — for a truck driver who went over a decade without an accident. They even gave his family a generous check for the money he saved the company. That’s not corporate PR. That’s Texas hospitality in action. H-E-B’s values put Abbott’s politics to shame. While Abbott rushed to lift mask mandates during COVID, H-E-B kept them in place longer, prioritizing safety over optics. While Texas Republicans push policies that roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion, H-E-B invests in DEI programs, hires people with disabilities, pays fair wages, and treats every employee like family — calling them “Partners” because that’s exactly what they are. The company doesn’t just sell groceries; it enriches communities. In Austin, H-E-B sponsors free concerts like Blues on the Green when the city could no longer fund them. In every store, familiar faces greet you year after year thanks to high employee retention. And let’s not forget their life-changing butter tortillas — a Texas culinary treasure in their own right.

Charles Butt: The Heart Behind the Brand At the core of H-E-B’s culture of care is Charles Butt, the modest yet mighty leader who has guided the company since 1971. He’s not your typical CEO hiding behind boardroom walls. Butt is a hands-on philanthropist whose giving has reshaped Texas communities time and again. • When Texas hurts, Butt steps up. He has personally donated tens of millions to feed hungry Texans, most recently contributing $20 million in 2024 to food banks across the state. • After the Uvalde school shooting, Butt and H-E-B pledged $10 million to build a new elementary school, ensuring children could return to a safe, supportive environment. • Following the Smokehouse Creek Fire, Butt and H-E-B contributed $1 million to help ranchers, first responders, and displaced families. • His Charles Butt Foundation invests heavily in Texas public education, from leadership development to scholarships for aspiring teachers. T his commitment isn’t new — it’s rooted in the legacy of his mother, Mary Elizabeth Holdsworth Butt, a trailblazer in Texas philanthropy who championed libraries, community programs, and services for children long before it was common. While Abbott and Texas Republicans wage political battles over culture wars, Charles Butt and H-E-B quietly build the culture of community — proving that compassion, equity, and integrity aren’t just good values, they’re good business.

H-E-B is everything Texas Republicans claim to stand for but never deliver. They are local, deeply rooted in Texas tradition, and committed to lifting people up, not dividing them. They don’t waste time on empty rhetoric; they focus on tangible results. In short: H-E-B does more for Texas and Texans than Greg Abbott ever would — or could. Houston Style Magazine readers, from San Antonio to Houston, from small towns to sprawling cities, Texans know the truth: Here, Everything is Better. And that’s not just a slogan. It’s a promise — one H-E-B has kept for over 100 years, under the watchful, generous leadership of Charles Butt.

