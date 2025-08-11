Cleanup of homeless camps near USAFA property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) and other agencies removed and cleared an area near the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), which EPSO says was unlawfully occupied with illegal encampments.

EPSO says deputies discovered the area back in July, and three individuals were cited for trespassing. According to EPSO, the individuals were offered resources and assistance available to those experiencing homelessness.

“Addressing illegal encampments and their impacts on public and federal lands requires a strong, united response,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “This operation is a clear example of what’s possible when agencies work together to protect our community, preserve our landscapes, and offer support to those in need.”

EPSO says the area will continue to be monitored to ensure it remains clear of illegal encampments.

El Paso County Planning and Development and USAFA helped with the cleanup as well, according to EPSO.

