Building Forward: Harris Health’s Virtual Coffee & Conversations Brings Big Opportunities to the Table

August 11, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Grab your favorite brew and log in for a jolt of innovation, because Harris Health System is pouring out more than just coffee at its upcoming “Coffee & Conversations” session. Set for Monday, August 18, 2025, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., this virtual event promises a power-packed hour of insights, updates, and opportunities designed to keep Greater Houston stakeholders informed and engaged in the future of healthcare infrastructure.

Titled “Building Forward: Project Updates & Opportunities Across Harris Health,” this timely and engaging session is part of Harris Health’s commitment to transparency, inclusion, and excellence as it reshapes the region’s health system for generations to come.

What’s Brewing?

This isn’t your average sit-down chat. This strategic session will spotlight game-changing initiatives across Harris Health, including:

LBJ Hospital Campus Expansion Project – Get the inside scoop on the current progress, upcoming milestones, and the transformative impact this state-of-the-art expansion will bring to one of Houston’s most vital hospitals.

Clinic Renovations Across 30+ Locations – From timelines to scopes, attendees will receive a roadmap to the future of patient care across a broad network of clinics undergoing modern renovations.

Upcoming Vendor Opportunities – Contractors, suppliers, and local businesses, take note: this is your chance to learn how to prepare and partner with Harris Health on a scale that could shape your business’s trajectory.

Best Practices with Facilities & Construction Teams – Real-world advice on how to work effectively with Harris Health’s internal teams for seamless collaboration and successful project execution.

A Virtual Gathering with Real-World Impact

Whether you’re a healthcare advocate, community leader, construction partner, or someone curious about where Houston’s healthcare infrastructure is headed, this is the Zoom link you don’t want to miss.

This initiative is part of Harris Health’s broader vision to ensure the underserved and underrepresented have access to world-class care in environments that are functional, beautiful, and future-ready. With over 30 clinics set to receive vital updates, and the LBJ expansion poised to become a cornerstone of community healthcare, the message is clear: Harris Health is not just renovating buildings—it’s rebuilding trust, care, and connection.

Mark Your Calendar. Share Your Voice.

With its finger firmly on the pulse of Houston’s evolving health needs, Harris Health’s “Coffee & Conversations” is more than a meeting—it’s a movement. Be part of the dialogue, be part of the progress.

📅 Date: Monday, August 18, 2025 🕘 Time: 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. 💻 Location: Virtual 🔗 [Register] HarrisHealth.org

