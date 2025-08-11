Skip to Content
Three dead, several injured and suspect in custody after shooting at Target in Austin, police say

Pexels, Austin Police Department
By
today at 2:39 PM
Published 3:06 PM

By Taylor Romine, CNN

(CNN) — At least three people are dead and several are injured after a shooting incident at a Target parking lot in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear what the status of the injured were.

The suspect, who was initially at large, has been taken into custody, the Austin Police Department said in a 3:34 p.m. report on X.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN Newssource

