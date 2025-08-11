‘Armed and dangerous’ suspected shooter wanted out of La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The La Junta Police Department (LJPD) says they are looking for a suspect, believed to be "armed and dangerous" and suspected in a shooting.

According to police, Chezarary Chavez, age 40, is suspected of shooting someone late Sunday night in the 100 Block of Carson Ave. Police say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, but later transferred to a different facility for treatment.

Police say Chavez has a felony warrant for his arrest. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

At this time, police say they are not releasing the victim's identity or other details surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Chavez is encouraged to call the La Junta Police Department immediately at 719-384-2525 or call 911. You can remain anonymous, according to the department

Police say you should not approach Chavez.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.